Mark Morris high school teacher given state award for classroom achievements

Growing up, Sam Kell was certain of two things: he loved construction, and he wanted to be an educator.

Kell spent much of his childhood flipping houses with his father, learning the ins and outs of woodworking and construction.

The experiences stuck with him through high school, where he attended Mark Morris High School and discovered a passion for learning.

“I just really found a home in the woodshop when I started coming to Mark Morris,” Kell said. “I never really felt like I fit in a class. I did well in school, but when I got down here, it just was comfortable for me.”

That passion followed him as he graduated from Central Washington University in 2010 and then moved on to Tyee Middle School in Bellevue to teach applied engineering, technology, robotics and woodshop.

In 2017, Longview’s industrious community lured Kell back to teach at the same place from where he graduated high school.

Now Kell’s work on a career and technical education apprenticeship preparation program for Mark Morris students has led him to being named Teacher of the Year by the Washington Industrial Technology Education Association.

It’s one of five awards the association gives out at a yearly banquet, where Kell was honored in March.

“You know, I thought, ‘Hopefully over time time in my career I’ll get the service award after 25 years,’ “ Kell said. “I didn’t really expect to get teacher of the year.”

The apprenticeship program offers students with some general background in metalworking, woodworking and technical skills to learn not just how to design and build things like cabinets and sheds, but also how to beef up their resume and interview with industry titans.

Students also have to finish the 10-hour online training for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which is a huge boost for them once they leave high school, Kell said.

When new graduates go into their interviews with an OSHA card in-hand, it’s significantly more appealing to a union that is looking to hire someone quickly, Kell said.

New graduates also automatically get a direct entry to interview with the Portland-based International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 48, a huge opportunity for students who want careers in local trades, said Rick Parrish, Longview School District communications director.

“It is a big deal. It’s a really big deal and not easy to get,” Parrish said.

High school students often feel pressure to know exactly what they want to do once they leave. Kell said he tries to show his students the wide breadth of choices at their disposal.

Career and technical education at Mark Morris does not just include woodworking or welding; it can encompass opportunities in marketing and film.

“It just about exposure for those students,” he said. “The opportunities and programs like this are really helping launch some kids earlier into their careers.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.