At its annual scholarship night on May 31, held at the Cowlitz County Event Center, the Mark Morris Foundation granted scholarships to Monarchs from the class of 2023. Seven scholarships, each valued at $1,200, were awarded, along with one scholarship worth $5,000.

Aside from its own scholarships, the Mark Morris Foundation also manages an additional 21 scholarships. These scholarships are made possible through the contributions of individuals, families and alumni who often establish them in honor or remembrance of influential teachers or loved ones. Some alumni classes have initiated fundraising efforts for scholarships in their class’s name during reunion gatherings.

The Mark Morris Foundation was founded in 2008 to honor the 50th birthday of the school. The foundation’s primary objectives include providing scholarships to deserving graduating seniors and financing school projects that may exceed the scope of a booster club but are unlikely to be included in the school district budget. Funding for these endeavors mainly relies on donations, as well as proceeds generated from the foundation’s annual fall auction and spring golf tournament.

Individuals interested in obtaining information about initiating a scholarship to support a student pursuing higher education at a college or technical school can contact Susie Kirkpatrick at 360-636-2211.