Lunch debt forgiven for Longview students worth $60,000

The Longview School Board wiped out more than $60,000 worth of unpaid student meal debt Monday.
The board unanimously supported the debt forgiveness program. Funds will come from the district's general fund.
“Based on our focus as a district to remove barriers where we can, student meal balances can be detrimental to a family,” said Finance Director Patti Bowen.
Recent legislative changes mandated schools cannot deny students meals if they have outstanding unpaid meal balances. Active Longview students racked up an outstanding balance of $60,721.
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency in March 2020, the United States Department of Agriculture issued pandemic flexibility waivers for schools nationwide, allowing them to serve free meals to all children. The free meals for Longview students began March 16, 2020. The waiver has been extended through June 30, 2022.
“That’s a long distance between when a meal balance would have been accrued … and payment,” Bowen said. Board president Don Wiitala noted there are seniors who are being asked to pay debts before graduating.
Bowen said the federal lunch program’s guidelines allow the district to use general funds for student lunch debt forgiveness.
“Our children have to have proper nutrition to learn properly and these fines were because kids were hungry,” board member Crystal Moldenhauer said in support of the vote.
Planning for the future
The board also passed the district’s state-mandated plan for academic and student well-being after the pandemic.
The district will offer expanded summer school in 2021, 2022 and 2023, and will offer more extended day learning and in-school remedial opportunities during those years.
Transportation will be provided for students involved in summer school and extended day opportunities, and the district’s Family Community Resource Center will keep providing resources.
Current partnerships with community mental health providers will be used to offer school-based mental health services. In addition, school liaisons, homeless coordinators and truancy officers will continue home visits to students whose attendance has dropped off during the pandemic.
Board member Barb Westrock said the district did a “fantastic job” with the plan in the time the district had to put it together.
The board also heard a first reading of updates to its Associated Student Bodies policy to include provisions for waiving and reducing activity participation fees for students who are eligible for the Free and Reduce Price Meals program.