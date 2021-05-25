Lunch debt forgiven for Longview students worth $60,000

The Longview School Board wiped out more than $60,000 worth of unpaid student meal debt Monday.

The board unanimously supported the debt forgiveness program. Funds will come from the district's general fund.

“Based on our focus as a district to remove barriers where we can, student meal balances can be detrimental to a family,” said Finance Director Patti Bowen.

Recent legislative changes mandated schools cannot deny students meals if they have outstanding unpaid meal balances. Active Longview students racked up an outstanding balance of $60,721.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency in March 2020, the United States Department of Agriculture issued pandemic flexibility waivers for schools nationwide, allowing them to serve free meals to all children. The free meals for Longview students began March 16, 2020. The waiver has been extended through June 30, 2022.

“That’s a long distance between when a meal balance would have been accrued … and payment,” Bowen said. Board president Don Wiitala noted there are seniors who are being asked to pay debts before graduating.

Bowen said the federal lunch program’s guidelines allow the district to use general funds for student lunch debt forgiveness.