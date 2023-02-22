Several local schools are closed Wednesday due to the weather.

The Woodland School District, Kalama School District and the Ridgefield School District are closed.

The Rainier School District is using snow routes in the morning and afternoon, and has early release because it's Wednesday. View snow routes at www.rainier.k12.or.us.

The Kelso School District ran on morning snow routes. View the district's snow routes at www.kelso.wednet.edu/page/transportation.

The Head Start center in Woodland is closed.

St. Helens School District is running on morning and afternoon snow routes. Snow routes can be viewed at www.sthelens.k12.or.us.