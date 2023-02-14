Several local schools are closed or running late Tuesday due to the weather.

The Rainier School District, Woodland School District, Kalama School District and the Toledo School District are closed.

The Kelso School District is running two hours late. There is no morning preschool and morning buses are on snow routes. View the district's morning snow routes at www.kelso.wednet.edu/page/transportation.

The Castle Rock School District is running two hours late and all buses are on snow routes. View snow routes at www.crschools.org/parents.

The Clatskanie School District is running two hours late and buses are on snow routes.

The Wahkiakum School District is running two hours late. The districts says green and purple dot buses are on snow routes. Buildings open at 10 a.m., but there are no early arrivals due to deicing walkways.

Three Rivers Christian in Longview is running two hours late, while the early learning center will start at its regular time.

The Head Start centers in Woodland and Yacolt are closed.

St. Helens School District is running two hours late. Buses 1, 3, 8, 10, 12, 15 and 16 are on snow routes.

The National Weather Service reports snow is expected to rise to an elevation of 1,000 feet after 10 a.m. in Cowlitz County, and the day will gradually become more sunny with a high near 44 degrees, while tonight will be clear.