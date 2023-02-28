The following school districts have classes or bus routes altered on Tuesday due to the weather.
Longview School District reports buses 1, 4, 14, 17, 25 are on morning snow routes. View the snow routes at www.longviewschools.com.
Kelso School District reports buses 1, 3, 4, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19 20, 26, 29, and 31 are on morning snow routes. View the district's snow routes at www.kelso.wednet.edu/page/transportation.
Woodland School District reports buses 605, 610, 612, 613, 614 and 616 are on snow routes. Check snow routes for Woodland at www.kwrl.org/find-my-bus-route.
Kalama School District reports buses 503, 504, 505, 506 and 507 are on morning snow routes. View snow routes at www.kalamaschools.org.
Toutle Lake School District reports route 2 is on its morning snow route. View snow routes at www.toutlesd.org.
- Rainier School District reports classes start at 8 a.m. and the district is using snow routes all day. View snow routes at www.rainier.k12.or.us/busroutes.
- Clatskanie School District reports classes are two hours late and buses 3, 4, 7, 12 and 15 are on snow routes all day.
View snow routes at www.csd.k12.or.us/transportation.