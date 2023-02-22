Local schools are starting late or closing Thursday due to the weather.

Woodland School District reports classes will start two hours late Thursday, and officials could close schools completely if roads look bad in the morning.

The Ridgefield School District plans to start two hours late Thursday and there will be no morning preschool.

The St. Helens School District will be closed Thursday.

All Educational Opportunities for Children and Families, or EOCF, Head Start sites in Cowlitz and Clark counties are set to be closed Thursday, including the administration office.