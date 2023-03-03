The following school districts have classes or bus routes altered on Friday due to the weather.
Kelso School District reports buses 4, 15, 20, 26, 29, and 31 are on morning snow routes. View the district's snow routes at www.kelso.wednet.edu/page/transportation.
Woodland School District reports buses 610, 612, 613, 614 and 616 are on snow routes. Check snow routes for Woodland at www.kwrl.org/find-my-bus-route.
Kalama School District reports buses 503, 504, 505, 506 and 507 are on snow routes. View snow routes at www.kalamaschools.org.
- Rainier School District reports classes are canceled and there will be no kindergarten or preschool.
- Clatskanie School District reports buses 3, 4, 6, 12 and 15 are on snow routes all day. View snow routes at www.csd.k12.or.us/transportation.