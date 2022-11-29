Lower Columbia school closures, bus route updates for Tuesday; icy roads forecasted this morning

Woodland School District reports bus routes 613 and 616 cannot travel beyond Ambler Road on North Dubois Road; route 610 cannot travel on Shirley Gordon Road; and routes 612 and 614 cannot travel on Little Kalama Road.

Kalama School District bus routes 504-507 are on snow routes this morning due to slick roads in higher elevations, according to the district. The district says buses will likely return to normal routes at dismissal time.

Kelso School District reports bus routes 1, 3, 4, 15, 20, 26, 29 and 31 are on morning snow routes. The district says afternoon snow routes will be posted by 1 p.m.

The National Weather Service reports icy roads are possible this morning, from the coast to the Interstate 5 corridor in Cowlitz County because temperatures have fallen below freezing in much of the area. Temperatures dropped below freezing in Kelso as early as around 11:30 p.m. Monday, meteorologists report, and rain or snow is forecasted in Cowlitz County through Friday.