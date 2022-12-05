Lower Columbia school closures, bus route updates for Monday

Kelso School District reports the following buses are on morning snow routes: 1, 3, 4, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 26, 29, 30, and 31. View the district's morning snow routes at www.kelso.wednet.edu/page/transportation.

Kalama School District reports classes will start two hours late and there will be no morning preschool. Snow routes are in effect for buses 503, 504, 505 and 506. View snow routes at www.kalamaschools.org.

Woodland School District reports school will start at the regular time, but some bus routes are altered. Bus route 610 will not travel on Shirley Gordon Road, routes 613 and 616 are on snow routes, and routes 612 and 614 will not travel beyond Woodland Heights on Little Kalama.

Toutle Lake School District reports classes will start three hours late.