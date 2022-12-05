Lower Columbia school closures, bus route updates for Monday

The following school districts have classes or bus routes altered on Monday due to the weather.
Kelso School District reports the following buses are on morning snow routes: 1, 3, 4, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 26, 29, 30, and 31. View the district's morning snow routes at www.kelso.wednet.edu/page/transportation.
Kalama School District reports classes will start two hours late and there will be no morning preschool. Snow routes are in effect for buses 503, 504, 505 and 506. View snow routes at www.kalamaschools.org.
Woodland School District reports school will start at the regular time, but some bus routes are altered. Bus route 610 will not travel on Shirley Gordon Road, routes 613 and 616 are on snow routes, and routes 612 and 614 will not travel beyond Woodland Heights on Little Kalama.
- Toutle Lake School District reports classes will start three hours late.
People are also reading…
- Rainier School District reports schools are closed due to weather and staffing. All after-school activities will continue as scheduled except there will be no Monday tutoring for HPE.
- Clatskanie School District reports bus routes 3 and 4 are on snow routes all day.
- Three Rivers Christian Schools in Longview reports classes will start two hours late. The Early Learning Center will open at 8:30 a.m., the elementary campus will open at 10:15 a.m., and the middle school and high school campus will open at 10 a.m., Monday. The district says any weather related absences or tardies will be excused.