Madeline Barker, of Kalama, has been named to the dean’s list at Eastern Oregon University for the spring 2023. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded coursework for the duration of the term.

Tess Goff, of Kelso, and Emma Pithan of Longview, have been named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Linfield University in McMinnville, Ore. The list identifies undergraduate students who have earned a term GPA at least equivalent to a cum laude (at least 3.650 GPA) for a given semester.

Linfield University in McMinnville, Ore., has also released its list of area graduates for spring 2023. Tyler D. Brackin, of Rainier, has graduated with a bachelor of science in sociology and secondary education. Reece Michael Gibb, of Longview, has graduated with a bachelor of arts in marketing and a minor in sport management. Jennifer Nicole Harkness, of Castle Rock, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in nursing.