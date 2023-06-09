Matthew Rinard and Steven Sanders, both of Kalama, have been named to the spring semester 2023 president’s list at Gonzaga University in Spokane. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.
Kevin Wolff, of Kelso, has been named to the spring semester 2023 dean’s list at Gonzaga University in Spokane. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.
Christy Juenemann, of Carrolls, graduated on May 20 from Pacific University in Oregon with a Bachelor of music therapy.