Emma Cline-Maier, of Toledo and a 2021 graduate of Toledo High School, has been named to the spring 2023 dean's list at the University of Portland. Cline-Maier is in the Pamplin School of Business majoring in accounting.

Alexis Davis, of Woodland, has been named to the spring 2023 dean's list at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas. Davis is a junior studying communication sciences and disorders. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.

Ian Elmore, of Longview, has been named to the spring 2023 president's list at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky. To be eligible for the President's List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum term GPA of 4.0, receive an "A" grade in UC Engage, and be in good academic standing.

Abigail Bozarth, of Kalama, attending Saint Martin's University, and Anela Burg, of Saint Helens, attending Pennsylvania State University, have been named to the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.

Hannah Gaebel, of Kelso, has been named to the 2023 winter quarter honor roll at Spokane Community College. The honor roll lists those students who achieved a grade point average of 3.0 or above.

Zachary Williams, of Longview, recently graduated from University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Madeline Barker, of Kalama, has been named to the 2023 winter term dean's list at Eastern Oregon University. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded coursework for the duration of the term.

Kathleen Fisher and Josh Byrnes, both of Longview, and Evangelia Ford, of Long Beach, have been named to the winter 2023 dean's list at Southern New Hampshire University. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean's list.

Randall Olson, Ashlie Miles and Ryan Ross, all of Kelso, Amber Barnes of Scappoose, Brianna Kirk, Cassandra Pinc and Amy Hofstetter, all of Longview, Elizabeth Summers and Tayler Summers, both of Woodland, and Justin Davis of Saint Helens, have been named to the winter 2023 president's list at Southern New Hampshire University. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president's list.