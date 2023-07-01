Kaylee Seaman, of Kelso, was named to the University of Alabama dean's list for spring semester 2023. To be named to the dean's list, students must have an academic record of 3.5 or above.

Jayla Clark, of Longview, was named to the spring 2023 dean's list at Georgia State University. To be eligible for the list, students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit.

Madeline Gallaher, of Kelso, was named to the dean's list at George Fox University for the spring 2023 semester. Undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean's list.

Shelby Briggs, of Longview, was named to the University of Mississippi's spring 2023 honor roll list. Students named to the list must earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74. Briggs is majoring in pharmaceutical sciences.

Amanda McCann, of Rainier, has earned part-time academic honors at SUNY Canton College for the spring 2023 semester. The college created this award to recognize students who earned at least a 3.25 GPA in 6 to 11 credit hours of coursework. McCann is a health care management major.

Kayley Judd, of Woodland, was named to the dean's list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring semester of the 2022-2023 academic year. Students are eligible for dean's list if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.4.

Brennen Elshaug, of Saint Helens, has been named to the University of Hartford's president's honors list for the spring 2023 semester. To be eligible, students who earned a grade point average of 3.75 or higher in the semester.