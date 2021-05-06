Lower Columbia College to offer second bachelor's degree to meet demand for managers

Offering bachelor's degrees in Longview will help keep graduates from moving away and allow businesses to recruit locally, said Economic Development Council Vice President Lindsey Cope.

"I think LCC's leadership in listening to the community and industries' needs for these types of programs shows their commitment to our local area," she said. "A lot of other places aren't as motivated to move as quickly as Lower Columbia College has been on a lot of these programs that are going to make a huge difference in our community."

Students in the program will gain the knowledge and skills needed to effectively lead and manage others in a wide variety of settings, the release states. The program includes behavioral and leadership theory, professional communications, project management, workplace and environmental safety, conflict resolution, theories of decision making, change management and ethics.

Diversity, equity and inclusion is included throughout the program, Jackson said.

"LCC really wants to train leaders who have cultural competence that are responsive and can lead and manage diverse workgroups," she said.