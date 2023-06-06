Lower Columbia College is gearing up for its 87th annual commencement ceremony, set to take place at 6:30 p.m. on June 16 at the Kelso High School stadium. For those unable to attend, the ceremony will also be livestreamed.

For the 2022-23 academic year, the college expects to confer 41 applied bachelor’s degrees, 485 associate degrees, 16 certificates, and 57 high school diplomas.

In lieu of a single valedictorian, LCC names Scholastic Achievement Award winners in three categories: baccalaureate, academic transfer and professional technical. This year’s winners are Abby Thayer, Sarah Maffett and Hannah Wheeldon.

Thayer received a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and family studies from the University of Washington prior to entering LCC’s Bachelor of Applied Science in Teacher Education program. She is currently applying for teaching positions, and plans to earn a master’s degree in education down the road.

Maffett is receiving an associate in science transfer degree in Biological Sciences. At LCC, Sarah has been assisting Dr. Armando Herbelin with identifying traces of pesticides in bee honey. Her next stop is Western Washington University, where she will continue to pursue her interest in horticulture.

Wheeldon received an associate of applied science transfer degree in Early Childhood Education in winter quarter, and is an applicant for LCC’s Bachelor of Applied Science in Teacher Education program.

More information and the livestream link are available on the college’s website, lowercolumbia.edu/commencement.