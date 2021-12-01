Lower Columbia College speech and debate team find success at competitive regional tournament

Members of the Lower Columbia College Fighting Smelt Speech & Debate Team finished second place in the Division III team sweepstakes at the 91st Annual Mahaffey Memorial Forensics Tournament hosted by Linfield College in McMinnville, Ore.

The tournament is regarded as one of the most competitive regional tournament in the season, according to a press release from Lower Columbia College, and consisted of 578 speech and debate entries with 36 schools competing from 10 states.

Penelope Anderson of Napavine, Washington, placed first in the Persuasive Speaking novice division and she placed second in the Informative Speaking novice division.

Kelso resident Tyler Tremain placed third in the Persuasive Speaking novice division.

Adah Moore of Kelso placed fifth in the Persuasive Speaking novice division and advanced to the octofinals in Novice IPDA (International Public Debate Associate).

Fighting Smelt alumnus Molly Mahoney, now competing for Lewis & Clark College, secured fourth place in the varsity division of After Dinner Speaking.

LCC alumnus Glenn John Cervantes and Media Manager Alayna Dalgleish were volunteer judges at the tournament. Alumnus Ilinca Slabu and LCC Assistant Director of Forensics Julia Mitchell helped the college’s competitors prepare debate cases during the tournament.

The Fighting Smelt will host and compete at the 49th annual Dugaw Smelt Classic tournament this month where students across the region will compete virtually in speech and debate categories.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.