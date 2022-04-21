Lower Columbia College reports enrollment, staffing challenges

Enrollment at Lower Columbia College is 15% below what it usually is for the spring quarter, board members reported during their virtual meeting Wednesday.

Sue Orchard, LCC vice president of student services, said retention of current students is one of the keys to helping with enrollment.

Orchard said her department is working to create a retention committee and a customer relationship management program, which launches Monday, both of which are dedicated to communication with current students about better ways the school can support them.

"We really want to think about these more holistic approaches to helping students," Orchard said.

Multiple early learning classrooms hosted at LCC had to close amid staffing shortages, said Mindy Leasure, the college's director of Head Start/EHS/ECEAP programs.

Some open positions for teachers and staff have remained vacant since October, Leasure said.

The pool of applicants vying for an educator job in early start classrooms has shrunk since the transition back to in-person learning, she said.

"We are continuing to work on recruitment," Leasure told the board Wednesday evening.

