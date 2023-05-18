Lower Columbia College is saying goodbye to its president of more than a decade, who announced his retirement Wednesday.

Chris Bailey has served since 2011 and on Jan. 1 will have his last day as LCC president.

"As I reflect on my time at LCC, I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished together," Bailey said Wednesday in a statement.

Bailey is the college's fourth president since 1968, according to LCC.

Bailey said some of his proudest accomplishments include weathering the storm of the COVID-19 pandemic, the development of the Lower Columbia Regional University, adding its first Bachelor of Applied Science degrees, refurbishing the fitness center and physical campus, and growing the LCC Foundation's Student Success Fund.

During his tenure, Bailey said he saw the opening of a new Health and Science Building, a project that started with the previous president Jim McLaughlin. Bailey added that he hoped the "future president will see plans for the new Vocational Building come to fruition under their watch."

The college's plans to build a robust vocational skills building on its campus were dampened after the request for state funding went unfulfilled during the 2023 legislative session.

"I am eternally grateful for the support I have received from the campus and extended community during my tenure," Bailey said.

The official announcement of Bailey's retirement came during Wednesday's LCC Board of Trustees meeting.