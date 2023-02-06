Lower Columbia College is moving forward on its efforts to build a $42 million, multistory vocational skill center in the heart of its Longview campus.

LCC President Chris Bailey said the idea for the project came up in 2014 as school leaders focused on newer facilities and amenities that could appeal to the student base.

What they decided on was the Center for Vocational & Transitional Studies, which will house machining and computer labs, mechanical classrooms, welding booths, fabrication labs and several tool rooms.

They hope to begin the 18-month construction process in February 2024.

New offices for faculty and lounge areas for students will also fit in the 46,000-square-foot space. They originally had planned for 55,000 square feet but had to pare it down because of cost inflation.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

“We’re building it for the long haul,” Bailey said.

Many of LCC’s buildings were built in the midcentury, said Nolan Wheeler, LCC vice president of administrative services. To make room for the new center, several buildings will have to come down: the current vocational building as well as the science and physical sciences buildings.

The college wants to use the center not just for its own students but to offer high schoolers a space to explore different career paths, Bailey said.

LCC has reported steep enrollment declines, specifically among young men. Bailey said college officials want to develop connections with area high schools to showcase what LCC has to offer in terms of hands-on learning for any career path.

“We’re trying to appeal to students who maybe don’t want to go to college,” Bailey said. “We want to try to have younger students who are maybe more vocationally minded.”

The college is also asking for about $3.5 million from the state to help with the costs.

The center will be open for both college and high school students, with more options for career and technical education programs for other students in the area. Running Start programs currently allow high school students to earn college credit for attending classes.

Wheeler said he hopes the vocational center will serve as a more expanded version of this. School district “navigators” work closely with Kelso, Longview and Woodland to advocate for the college and encourage students to use the college’s resources.

“This will be an opportunity to get students on a career path, not just a job out of high school,” Wheeler said.

Sustainability is also on their minds, Bailey said. The design includes floor-to-ceiling windows for natural lighting, with LEED lights powering the inside. Eventually they hope to have the building solar-ready in the future, Bailey said.

They hope having a centralized trade skill center will bring economic growth to the community, Wheeler said. Manufacturers get a chance to house new technology in the college and bring high-demand industries into town.

“This will allow us to support local industry,” Wheeler said. “We’re building this to be flexible.”