Lower Columbia College passes $27M operating budget for 2022

Lower Columbia College’s $27 million operating budget for 2022 will allow the college to fill some positions left vacant due to COVID-19 cuts.

The Board of Trustees passed the budget at Wednesday’s meeting.

The budget is about $1.2 million larger than last year’s budget, which was cut by $1.7 million in June 2020 due to COVID-19 effects on state revenue and tuition, Vice President of Administration Nolan Wheeler said.

“A few of the positions left vacant are being re-filled,” Wheeler said Thursday. “Additionally, several new positions were created as part of the additional/new Guided Pathways and other student success funding from the state Legislature in the upcoming biennium.”

Wheeler said the college got an increase of $1.2 million in state appropriations and $271,000 in CARES Act funds to make up for lost tuition revenue.

In April, LCC’s enrollment was down 3.2% for spring and 15% for the year overall.