Lower Columbia College opens applications for new groups of four-year degree students

LCC education program

Students enrolled in the teacher certification program complete orientation at Lower Columbia College in September 2019.

 Courtney Talak

Local people interested in a four-year college degree in management or teaching have another opportunity to apply to be part of the next part-time cohort at Lower Columbia College.

LCC is accepting applications for the Bachelor of Applied Science in Organizational Leadership and Technical Management program and the Bachelor of Applied Science in Teacher Education program for classes starting this summer.

As a part-time cohort, students get three years to complete the program, with a lighter per-quarter class load and greater flexibility.

The Organizational Leadership and Technical Management program is a "career-focused program intended to prepare graduates for positions in leadership, management and supervisory roles in private, public and nonprofit organizations," according to the college.

The program started in the fall of 2021 to help fill local and regional demand for management professionals in fields like information technology, criminal justice, industrial trades, early childhood education and business management.

The Teacher Education program is for people seeking endorsements in elementary education, which is kindergarten through eighth grade; or early childhood education, which is preschool through third grade. There also is an option for people who want to work with young children in early care and education settings but who do not want teaching certification.

Started in 2019, the program has been popular and interest in it steadily is growing.

Applications are due March 15 for classes starting July 5. People interested can apply online. Both programs are designed for working adults who already have earned applied associate degrees.

For the Organizational Leadership and Technical Management program, degrees might be an Associate of Applied Science or an Associate of Applied Science Transfer. Students accepted into the program will learn how to effectively lead and manage others with behavioral and leadership theory, professional communications, project management, workplace and environmental safety, conflict resolution, theories of decision making, change management, ethics and diversity lessons.

The Teacher Education program is for people with associate degrees in education, early childhood education or related fields and is meant to help ease a local teacher shortage.

For questions about either program, email Michaela Jackson at mjackson@lowercolumbia.edu.

Financial aid also is available for qualifying students, including the new Washington College Grant, which provides full funding for families of four making up to $50,000 a year, and partial funding for families of four making up to $92,000 a year. The college also offers help getting federal grants and loans, work-study positions and scholarships.

For more information about financial aid at LCC, visit lowercolumbia.edu/free-college.

