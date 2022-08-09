Lower Columbia College names former Longview mayor alumnus of the year

A former Longview mayor who helped establish a scholarship program and several buildings on the Lower Columbia College campus is the college's 2022 Alumnus of the Year.

Mark McCrady was named last week by LCC and the Lower Columbia College Foundation for his "significant contributions to the community," said a news release from the college.

“I can’t think of a better example of someone who used their gifts to benefit an entire community," LCC President Chris Bailey said. "Mark’s level of service to the Lower Columbia Region is unparalleled. We are honored to present Mark McCrady as LCC’s 2022 Alumnus of the Year."

McCrady graduated from Kelso High School and enrolled at LCC, where he earned his first degree for industrial maintenance in 1983 and a second in 1989.

"LCC is a huge asset to the community," McCrady said in an interview Tuesday. "It allows people to further their education and still stay at home."

After his time at the school McCrady took up public service roles, serving as a Longview City Council member and then as mayor. He also served as a board member on the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce, the Cowlitz Transit Authority and Western Youth Baseball.

In 2007, McCrady along with his family and LCC nursing alumni helped invest $27,000 to establish the LCC Nursing Alumni Scholarship as an endowment, the news release said.

"I was the beneficiary of gifts from the previous generation, so it seemed only right to continue that," McCrady said.

In 2015, McCrady and his brothers set up a scholarship endowment to memorialize his parents Roy and Colleen McCrady. The newly constructed LCC Health & Science Building was named the Roy and Colleen McCrady Nursing Lounge.

“To me, the lesson is a simple one," McCrady said in the news release. "If we all do a little, big things happen.”

McCrady also has donated to multiple LCC programs, including the Athletic Excellence Fund, the booster club, nursing alumni scholarships and the Student Success Fund.

McCrady will be honored at the Lifetime Donor Reception event starting 5:30 p.m. Nov. 14 in the LCC Rose Center for the Performing Arts.