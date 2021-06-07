 Skip to main content
Lower Columbia College hosts summer bridge event June 29
As a COVID-19 safety precaution, Lower Columbia College nursing instructor Jeanne Hamer checks in with a health monitor before entering the Health & Sciences Building May 12, 2020.

 Courtney Talak

Lower Columbia College will host a summer program for anyone interested in attending the college. 

The summer bridge program will happen June 29 and is open to "everyone who is thinking about attending college," including high school students and family members of interested students. 

The free event will include tours of the LCC campus in small groups, a game of LCC bingo for prizes including LCC swag and a $100 bookstore gift card, and opportunities for prospective students to get help with financial aid applications, hear from college success instructors and meet the student support services staff. 

To learn more about the program and register, go to lowercolumbia.edu/future, or call 360-442-2610.

