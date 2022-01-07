 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lower Columbia College hosts free, public speaker series

LCC logo

"What's In a Name?" is the topic of Lower Columbia College's 2022 Winter Quarter Community Conversations speaker series. Local experts will weigh in on some of the biggest issues facing people now and how they might be solved.

The lectures will be held from noon to 12:50 p.m. Thursdays in the Health and Science Building at the college, 1600 Maple St., Longview. Masks and social distancing are required. People also can attend via Zoom. Links and full descriptions of the topics to all the sessions can be found on the college's website at lowercolumbia.edu/conversations/

The Community Conversations discussion series examines a current topic each quarter during the academic year (fall, winter, spring). Attendance is free and open to the public. Presenters can include LCC faculty and local community and business representatives. Students may receive credit by enrolling in Humanities 106 (Community Conversations).

For details, email Courtney Shah at cshah@lowercolumbia.edu or call 360-442-2678. Anyone who needs disability accommodations should call 360-442-2341.

People are also reading…

The schedule

Jan. 13: Impact of Labeling on Young Children, presented by Kristine Langley.

Jan. 20: You Dare Call this Poetry?, presented by Heidi Bauer.

Jan. 27: An Exhibition Debate, presented by the LCC Fighting Smelt Speech and Debate Team.

Feb. 3: Mental Health, Let's Talk About It!, presented by Bryanna Kowalski.

Feb. 10: Abracadabra — How to Use Words to Divide People in Half, Transform Reality and Disappear, presented by David Benson.

Feb. 17: Research — How You're Doing It Wrong, presented by Ian King.

Feb. 24: Choosing and Using Names Across Cultures, presented by Marie Bolsvert.

March 3: Mount St. Helens or Lawetlat'la — Is It Time to Change the Name of Our Local Volcano? A Geologist's Perspective, presented by Morgan Salisbury.

