 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Lower Columbia College Fighting Smelt wins Oregon State University tournament

  • 0
Fighting Smelt

The Lower Columbia College Fighting Smelt Speech and Debate Team won the two-year college division at the recent Earl Wells Virtual Speakeasy tournament. Top row, left to right, are Tyler Tremain, Penelope Anderson, Adah Moore and Sarah Tran; middle row, left to right are Vladimir Rovda, Julia Mitchell, Ilinca Slabu and Glenn John Cervantes; and bottom row, left to right are Samantha Cohen, Alex Brehm and Rebeca Pickner.

The Lower Columbia College Fighting Smelt Speech & Debate Team won the two-year college division and finished fourth among colleges and universities at the Earl Wells Memorial Speakeasy tournament hosted by Oregon State University the weekend of Feb. 12.

The result was a true team effort, with all five participating LCC students experiencing individual success, notes a press release from the college. The team placed placed

Kelso resident Adah Moore led the team with four individual awards In novice IPDA(International Public Debate Association) Debate, she won the silver award and was named best speaker. She also finished third in novice impromptu speaking and fourth in novice persuasive speaking.

Kelso resident Tyler Tremain was a double champion. He won the novice impromptu and novice extemporaneous speaking. He also received his first career win in the IPDA Debate open division.

For the first time, Longview resident Sarah Tran advanced to the elimination rounds in debate where she won the bronze and was named third best speaker in novice IPDA. She also finished fifth in persuasive speaking.

People are also reading…

Napavine resident Penelope Anderson was the champion of communication analysis. She finished fifth in open persuasive speaking and also received her first career wins in the IPDA Debate open division.

The Earl Wells Memorial Speakeasy international student Vladimir Rovda’s first collegiate speech and debate competition. From Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Rodva finished seventh in novice impromptu speaking. He also compete in extemporaneous speaking and IPDA Debate.

The Fighting Smelt were coached by alumni Ilinca Slabu (class of 2021), Rebecca Pickner (class of 2018), Mitchell Levy (class of 2020); Samantha Cohen (Class f 2019), Glenn John Cervantes (class of 2018) and assistant director of forensics Julia Mitchell (class of 2020).

Next up for the LCC team, led by Director of Forensics Alex Brehm, is the Pacific Southwest Collegiate Forensics Association (PSCFA) Spring Championships hosted by Mount San Antonio College.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine - Melitopol: 'A complex, multi-pronged attack'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News