Lower Columbia College Fighting Smelt wins Oregon State University tournament

The Lower Columbia College Fighting Smelt Speech & Debate Team won the two-year college division and finished fourth among colleges and universities at the Earl Wells Memorial Speakeasy tournament hosted by Oregon State University the weekend of Feb. 12.

The result was a true team effort, with all five participating LCC students experiencing individual success, notes a press release from the college. The team placed placed

Kelso resident Adah Moore led the team with four individual awards In novice IPDA(International Public Debate Association) Debate, she won the silver award and was named best speaker. She also finished third in novice impromptu speaking and fourth in novice persuasive speaking.

Kelso resident Tyler Tremain was a double champion. He won the novice impromptu and novice extemporaneous speaking. He also received his first career win in the IPDA Debate open division.

For the first time, Longview resident Sarah Tran advanced to the elimination rounds in debate where she won the bronze and was named third best speaker in novice IPDA. She also finished fifth in persuasive speaking.

Napavine resident Penelope Anderson was the champion of communication analysis. She finished fifth in open persuasive speaking and also received her first career wins in the IPDA Debate open division.

The Earl Wells Memorial Speakeasy international student Vladimir Rovda’s first collegiate speech and debate competition. From Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Rodva finished seventh in novice impromptu speaking. He also compete in extemporaneous speaking and IPDA Debate.

The Fighting Smelt were coached by alumni Ilinca Slabu (class of 2021), Rebecca Pickner (class of 2018), Mitchell Levy (class of 2020); Samantha Cohen (Class f 2019), Glenn John Cervantes (class of 2018) and assistant director of forensics Julia Mitchell (class of 2020).

Next up for the LCC team, led by Director of Forensics Alex Brehm, is the Pacific Southwest Collegiate Forensics Association (PSCFA) Spring Championships hosted by Mount San Antonio College.

