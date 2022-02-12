Lower Columbia College Fighting Smelt take multiple honors at Fred Scheller Invitational Tournament

Lower Columbia College and the Fighting Smelt Speech and Debate team recently received multiple team and individual honors at the Fred Scheller Invitational tournament hosted by Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon.

The competition was the final Northwest Forensics Conference (NFC) Designated Tournament of the season.

Besides placing first in their division of the tournament the LCC team also was honored as a Division III Gold Program in the conference where schools in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Utah and Alaska were represented.

The win marks the third consecutive year LCC finished as a conference co-champion.

Penelope Anderson received the Orv Iverson Award, a prestigious award given out annually to the best novice or junior level competitors in the NFC based on cumulative season long successes, according to a press release from LCC.

She earned the award based on “remarkable achievements in persuasive speaking, informative speaking, extemporaneous speaking, communication analysis, editorial commentary and IPDA (International Public Debate Association) debate.

Tyler Tremain was the novice extemporaneous speaking champion and he advanced to the semifinal round of novice IPDA debate where he was the fourth-place speaker.

Sarah Tran was the novice persuasive speaking champion. She received a unanimous decision from her three-judge final round. She also was the fourth-place speaker in IPDA debate.

Adah Moore advanced to the novice IPDA debate semifinal round where she finished seventh in novice impromptu speaking. She also competed in extemporaneous and persuasive speaking.

The Fighting Smelt team received coaching support from program alumni Julia Mitchell, Ilinca Slabu, Rebecca Pickner, Alayna Dagleish and Glen John Cervantes.

The LCC Speech and Debate team is participating this weekend in the Earl Wells Memorial virtual tournament hosted by Oregon State University.

