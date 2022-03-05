 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lower Columbia College Fighting Smelt Speech & Debate team finish fifth in two-year college team sweepstakes at Pacific Southwest Collegiate Forensics Association Spring Tournament

Fighting Smelt

Lower Columbia College's Fighting Smelt Speech and Debate team competed with 37 other colleges and universities in the Pacific Southwest Collegiate Forensics Association Spring Championship hosted by Mount San Antonio College in Walnut, California, in late February. They finished fifth in the two-year college sweepstakes. Left to right are Penelope Anderson, Sarah Tran, Tyler Tremain, Adah Moore and Vladimir Rovda.

Members of the Lower Columbia College Fighting Smelt Speech & Debate Team recently competed in the Pacific Southwest Collegiate Forensics Association (PSCFA) Spring Championship and placed fifth in the two-year college team sweepstakes. The championship, featuring 37 colleges and universities competing was hosted by Mount San Antonio College in Walnut, California.

The tournament gave the debaters a “valuable opportunity to test their skills against top community colleges from across the country,” including Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Missouri; Prairie State College in Chicago Heights, Illinois; and El Camino College in Torrance, California, according to a press release from LCC.

Sarah Tran won the gold in novice in IPDA (International Public Debate Association) debate and she placed fourth in novice extemporaneous speaking. Both were personal bests for her. She also competed in persuasive speaking.

Tyler Tremain won the gold in junior IPDA debate and placed fourth in junior extemporaneous speaking allowing him to advance to the final rounds in the two categories at four consecutive tournaments. He also competed in impromptu speaking.

People are also reading…

Team Captain Penelope Anderson was the champion in junior extemporaneous speaking and in open communication analysis. She also competed in informative and persuasive speaking, and IPDA debate.

Adah Moore also competed in IPDA debate, extemporaneous speaking and impromptu speaking.

The Fighting Smelt were coached by alumni Ilinca Slabu (class of 2021), Rebecca Pickner (class of 2018), Mitchell Levy (class of 2020) and assistant director of forensics Julia Mitchell (class of 2020).

The LCC team, led by Director of Forensics Alex Brehm hopes to compete at the Phi Rho Pi national tournament held in St. Charles, Missouri, the week of April 4-9. This would be the first in-person tournament for the team since March 2020 and “represents a meaningful capstone on a very successful season,” states the release.

