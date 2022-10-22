Lower Columbia College debate team takes third place

Members of the Lower Columbia College Fighting Smelt Speech and Debate Team won third place in two-year college team sweepstakes at the Steve Hunt Classic tournament hosted by Lewis and Clark College.

This was the first tournament of the year for the Fighting Smelt. The tournament also kicked off the Northwest Forensics Conference (NFC) season. The NFC represents schools in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Utah and Alaska.

LCC’s team was lead by international student Tungalagbolor Shinetulga from Mongolia.

Shinetulga was named champion in junior persuasive speaking. This was her first speech and debate competition. She also finished third in novice impromptu speaking and seventh in novice IPDA (International Public Debate Associate). She was eliminated in the quarterfinal round of novice IPDA.

Also competing at the tournament were first-year competitor Cameron Richey and team captain Adah Moore. The Fighting Smelt team received coaching support from program alumni Julia Mitchell, class of 2020; Rebecca Pickner, class of 2018; and Penelope Anderson, class of 2021.

This weekend the team is competing at the McPherson Classic hosted by Whitworth University.