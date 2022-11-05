Lower Columbia College debate team places at McPherson Classic tournament

Members of the Lower Columbia College Fighting Smelt speech and debate team won third place in the overall team sweepstakes and placed first among community colleges at the McPherson Classic tournament held the weekend of Oct. 22 at Whitworth University in Spokane.

The team of six LCC students contributed to sweepstakes points by advancing to at least one elimination round.

International student Tungalagbolor Shinetulga from Mongolia continued her breakout season with a first-place finish in novice impromptu speaking. She placed second in novice persuasive speaking and was named the sixth best speaker in novice IPDA (International Public Debate Associate) debate.

Charlotte Curry, who competed in her first collegiate speech and debate tournament, advanced to the semifinal round of novice IPDA debate and she advance to the final round in editorial commentary in which she placed fourth.

Laura Sophie Sabbedotti, who also competed in her first collegiate tournament, placed second in novice informative speaking, seventh in novice extemporaneous speaking and eighth in editorial commentary.

Adah Moore placed third in novice persuasive speaking, sixth in novice impromptu speaking and seventh in editorial commentary.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

For the first time in his collegiate career, Cameron Richey advanced to an elimination round and placed third in novice extemporaneous speaking. He also placed seventh in novice impromptu speaking and sixth in novice informative speaking.

Mikey Mace placed fourth in novice extemporaneous speaking and sixth in editorial commentary.

The weekend of Nov. 11-13, the LCC Speech and Debate team will participate in the Mahaffey Memorial Tournament hosted by Linfield University. This event will be the second Northwest Forensics Conference Designated Tournament and the first online competition for the Fighting Smelt this season.