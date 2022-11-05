 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lower Columbia College debate team places at McPherson Classic tournament

LCC Fighting Smelt

The Lower Columbia College Fighting Smelt Speech and Debate Team won fifth-place in overall team sweepstakes and first place among community colleges at the McPherson Classic tournament hosted by Whitworth University. The result places LCC above a number of top four-year colleges and universities, including Pacific, Lindfield and Oregon State universities, according to a press release from LCC. Pictured front row, left to right are Tungalagbolor Shinetulga, Charlotte Curry and Sarah Tran (LCC alum); and back row, left to right are Cameron Richey, Mitchell Levy (LCC alum), Mikey Mace, Alex Brehm (coach), Adah Moore, Ilinca Slabu (LCC alum) and Laura Sophie Sabbedotti.

Members of the Lower Columbia College Fighting Smelt speech and debate team won third place in the overall team sweepstakes and placed first among community colleges at the McPherson Classic tournament held the weekend of Oct. 22 at Whitworth University in Spokane.

The team of six LCC students contributed to sweepstakes points by advancing to at least one elimination round.

International student Tungalagbolor Shinetulga from Mongolia continued her breakout season with a first-place finish in novice impromptu speaking. She placed second in novice persuasive speaking and was named the sixth best speaker in novice IPDA (International Public Debate Associate) debate.

Charlotte Curry, who competed in her first collegiate speech and debate tournament, advanced to the semifinal round of novice IPDA debate and she advance to the final round in editorial commentary in which she placed fourth.

People are also reading…

Laura Sophie Sabbedotti, who also competed in her first collegiate tournament, placed second in novice informative speaking, seventh in novice extemporaneous speaking and eighth in editorial commentary.

Adah Moore placed third in novice persuasive speaking, sixth in novice impromptu speaking and seventh in editorial commentary.

For the first time in his collegiate career, Cameron Richey advanced to an elimination round and placed third in novice extemporaneous speaking. He also placed seventh in novice impromptu speaking and sixth in novice informative speaking.

Mikey Mace placed fourth in novice extemporaneous speaking and sixth in editorial commentary.

The weekend of Nov. 11-13, the LCC Speech and Debate team will participate in the Mahaffey Memorial Tournament hosted by Linfield University. This event will be the second Northwest Forensics Conference Designated Tournament and the first online competition for the Fighting Smelt this season.

Contact Nancy Edwards at 360-577-2544 or nedwards@tdn.com.

