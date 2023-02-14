Lower Columbia College’s speech and debate team competed in two recent tournaments and are now ahead of local rivals.

The Longview team went head to head against 25 other colleges and universities on Feb. 11 and 12 during a virtual tournament hosted by Oregon State University, where they finished second among community colleges and fifth overall, according to the school.

This placed LCC ahead of regional rivals Oregon State and Pacific University, as well as strong national programs including Tallahassee Community College and Louisiana State University, the school reports.

The Fighting Smelt also hosted the 50th annual Michael Dugaw Smelt Classic Jan. 27-29. Twenty colleges and universities from six states attended, with over 150 students competed across 14 different speech and debate events.

Cameron Richey, a Running Start student who also attends R.A. Long High School, won the novice division of extemporaneous speaking and placed fourth in novice impromptu speaking in February. At the January event, Richey finished as runner-up in novice impromptu speaking and novice extemporaneous speaking.

Charlotte Curry won silver in novice a debate in February using International Public Debate Association rules.

Tungalagbolor Shinetulga, an international student from Mongolia, finished as runner up in novice informative speaking in February and novice persuasive speaking in January.

The schools says the public is invited to attend a public exhibition debate with the team from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. March 2 online and on campus. For more information, visit lowercolumbia.edu.