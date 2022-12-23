Lower Columbia College continuing education classes on music, art, software start in January

LCC classes

Registration is open for winter quarter continuing education classes available at Lower Columbia College in Longview. To register or learn more, visit www.campusce.net/lcc. For questions, to propose new courses or to apply to be an instructor, email ehoff@lowercolumbia.edu.

College of Collage: 5 to 7 p.m., Mondays, Jan. 9-March 20. This course will cover the collage techniques of subject matter, integrating materials, personalizing imagery and more. $125.

Community Choir: 7 to 9 p.m., Mondays, Jan. 9-March 9. Participate and harmonize with peers, expand and develop vocal ranges, and have the opportunity to perform in the Rose Center. For more information, contact instructor Gina Challed at gchalled@lcc.ctc.edu.

Cultural Awareness for Care Professionals: Learn cultural differences to provide equitable care. Meet with the instructor and classmates via Zoom or view recorded lectures. $289.

Dance Fitness with Leah: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 10-Feb. 9 and Feb. 21-March 23. The "Dance Fitness" exercise is easy to follow and paired with strength training and high intensity interval training.

Flagger Certification: Learn professional flagging techniques and proper work zone setup in accordance with federal and state standards. Upon successful completion, receive both the Washington State Department of Transportation and American Traffic Safety Services Association flagger cards, valid for three years. Fee includes textbook and ID cards. One day, 8-hour course. $100.

Introduction to Integrative Cancer Care: 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 21. A workshop for anyone who has received a cancer diagnosis and wants to explore evidence-based healing options beyond conventional cancer treatments, such as nutrition, exercise, sleep, stress-reduction and mindfulness. Providers and caregivers would also benefit. $99.

Jazz Ensemble: 7 to 9 p.m., Tuesdays, Jan. 10-March 7. Prepare and perform jazz for required on- and off-campus concerts. Open to trumpet, trombone, all saxophone, drum, bass, and guitar players with strong musical skills and good music reading abilities. Auditions or approvals by instructor are required. Noncredit section for community members available. For more information, contact the instructor at rmeagher@lowercolumbia.edu.

Mat Pilates (via Zoom): 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 4-Feb. 15 and Feb. 22-March 29. Benefits of Pilates exercises can include improved flexibility, muscle tone, body balance, spinal support, low back health, sports performance, and body-mind awareness. Appropriate for all levels, however students must be able to perform exercises on the floor using a mat. $65.

Metal Art: 5 to 7 p.m., Fridays, Jan. 6-Feb. 24. Get creative by cutting and welding to create yard art, sculptures, or even build small useful projects of your own. No welding experience necessary. Students are required to provide their own tools, metal and ideas for projects. $125.

Mixed Media Drawing: 5 to 7 p.m., Fridays, Jan. 6-March 3. Create finished products such as unique gift boxes and greeting cards by working with dry and water-based materials, on surfaces ranging from paper to glass. $125.

NIA Functional Fitness: 7 to 8 a.m., Mondays and Thursdays, Jan. 5-Feb. 9 and Feb. 13-March 16. NIA is a form of fusion fitness which encompasses martial arts, healing arts, yoga and dance. Suitable for all ages. Class will be held in the LCC pavilion outside by the Rose Center. $65.

Painting Techniques: 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesdays, Jan. 4-March 1. Take painting from palette layout to finished works through the investigation of tools, material handling, color mixing and traditional techniques. $150.

Professional Vocational Relationships: Examine the legal and regulatory frameworks of practical nursing and learn to communicate in healthcare settings among employees and employers with teamwork strategies, professional boundaries and stress management. The class fulfills the Washington state requirements for professional relationship content for people applying to be a licensed practical nurse in Washington state. Advance registration required. Online course using Canvas. $150.

Online learning

More than 300 noncredit, instructor-facilitated online courses are available to choose from at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. Online continuing education classes begin each month and continue for six weeks. Most courses are $115. Bundled courses available at a discounted price. Email ehoff@lowercolumbia.edu for more information.

Accounting Fundamentals: Learn the basics of double-entry bookkeeping, financial reporting and more. $115.

Introduction to Natural Health and Healing: Learn how to promote wellness, balance and health in daily life and the various stages of health and illness. $115.

Introduction to QuickBooks: Use this cloud-based accounting program to record income and expenses; enter checks and credit card payments; track your payables, inventory, and receivables; and more. $115.

Keyboarding: Learn how to touch-type or improve existing typing skills. $99.

Computer Skills for the Workplace: Learn the fundamental computer competencies you need to survive and prosper in today's fast-changing workplace. $115.

Microsoft Office Value Suite: Learn to use the basic features of Word, Excel and PowerPoint. $324

Microsoft Excel Series: Learn to use basic, intermediate and advanced features of Microsoft Excel. Classes available as a bundle at $324 or as individual classes at $129 per level.

Speed Spanish: Learn six easy steps to learn Spanish. $115.