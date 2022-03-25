 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lower Columbia College announces Marc Silva as new board member

Marc Silva headshot

Marc Silva will serve as a Board of Trustees member for Lower Columbia College. Trustees are appointed by the governor.

 Lower Columbia College public information officer Wendy Hall, Contributed

Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Marc Silva, Columbia Bank branch manager, as the newest board of trustees member for the Lower Columbia College, the college said in a press release Thursday. 

Silva and his wife, Kristin Silva, moved to Longview 15 years ago. He holds an associate's degree from Portland Community College as well as a bachelor's degree in social science from Portland State University, according to the press release. 

The branch manager started his career as a teller at Washington Mutual before working as a loan officer and then branch manager with Wauna Credit Union in Warrenton, Oregon, the release said. He became Columbia Bank branch manager in Longview five years ago.

