Longview's kindergarten registration event to kick off June 10
Jodi Hanson

Kindergarten teacher Jodi Hanson talks about the challenges of rearranging classrooms for safe in-person learning in her classroom at Robert Gray Elementary School in Longview in this April 2021 file photo. 

 Courtney Talak

Longview's kindergarten registration event will kick off at 4:30 p.m. June 10 outside R.A. Long High School.

The event is aimed at boosting kindergarten enrollment, though any age elementary student new to the district can be registered at the event. From 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., prospective students can meet kindergarten teachers and principals, get tips on kindergarten readiness, explore a school bus and get a free book.

Translators will be available at the event so all families can get their questions answered.

To register children for kindergarten, families will need their children's birth certificates, immunization records and two forms of proof of residency. To be eligible for kindergarten, children need to be at least 5 years old on or before Aug. 31.

