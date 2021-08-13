Longview's $108 million school budget puts emergency funds to tech, safety

The Longview School Board is preparing to vote on a nearly $108 million budget for the 2021-2022 school year, with about $9.9 million in expected federal emergency relief.
Executive Director of Business Services Patti Bowen said the biggest change between this year’s roughly $100.6 million budget and next year’s budget is the federal money.
Those are one-time funds available to the district to use through Aug. 31, 2024, she said. The district is estimating that by then, the district will have gotten about $25.7 million in several rounds of relief.
“Planning continues to evolve,” on the best way to use the money, Bowen told the board, and the district will “monitor and adjust” as new needs come up.
“It’s short-term relief and definitely a work in progress,” she said, as the funds can only be used for COVID-19 related effects and have specific parameters for districts to meet.
For now, the district has four main priority areas it will use those relief funds on: safety and technology; learning loss, both academic and social-emotional; facilities; and operational stabilization, like replacing enrollment loss.
In 2021-2022, the district is so far planning to use $615,000 for health safety and personal protective equipment, $1.4 million for technology, $3.7 million for learning loss, $3.8 million for facilities and $2.3 million for operational stabilization.
Bowen said that money will play for things like tutoring, after-school programs, Chromebook replacements and repairs, HVAC improvement and increased cleaning.
While enrollment is down, the emergency funds can be used to backfill the loss in state apportionment funding. State funding for public schools is based on enrollment, and prior to the COVID-19 pandemic Longview’s enrollment “was relatively flat for many years.”
Enrollment was 6,488 in the 2019-2020 school year, but dropped to about 6,155 in 2020-2021. Bowen said the district hopes enrollment will stabilize by the 2022-2023 school year. The 2021-2022 budget estimates 6,246 enrolled students, a slight uptick from this year.
District spokesman Rick Parrish told TDN that the ability to offset enrollment loss is “huge.”
“That allows us to maintain programs for kids in these turbulent times,” he said.
Bowen said the district also got relief money to help with special education and transportation, as enrollment declines also hit special education funding.
Overall, the 2022-2022 budget outlines spending $53.1 million in classroom basic education, $14 million in administration and support, $15.6 on special education, $3.4 million on food service and $3 million on transportation. The district expects to spent about $18.6 in grants or other specialized programs, like CTE, the bilingual program and the highly capable program.
The district will also have to pay about $100,000 more in risk insurance. However, it is expected to get about $2.4 million more when the new levy rate voters approved goes into effect.
The new budget accounts for the negotiated 2% inflation increase in salaries, Bowen said. About 80% of the district’s expenditures is salaries.
In 2021, that will be about $42.5 million for certificated staff, like teachers, $18.4 million for classified staff and $25.3 million in benefits.
The district also expects to pay about $12.3 million for supplies.
Earlier in the year, the school board set a goal to have an ending balance of between 7% and 9% of the budget, with a minimum of 6% carrying over into the next year.
The budget Bowen presented is a balanced budget that will keep the ending balance roughly the same as this year, at $8.95 million. That’s an 8.3% ending balance, so it is “in line and falls within those board budget parameters,” Bowen said.
The board will vote on the budget at its Aug. 23 meeting.