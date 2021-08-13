Longview's $108 million school budget puts emergency funds to tech, safety

The Longview School Board is preparing to vote on a nearly $108 million budget for the 2021-2022 school year, with about $9.9 million in expected federal emergency relief.

Executive Director of Business Services Patti Bowen said the biggest change between this year’s roughly $100.6 million budget and next year’s budget is the federal money.

Those are one-time funds available to the district to use through Aug. 31, 2024, she said. The district is estimating that by then, the district will have gotten about $25.7 million in several rounds of relief.

“Planning continues to evolve,” on the best way to use the money, Bowen told the board, and the district will “monitor and adjust” as new needs come up.

“It’s short-term relief and definitely a work in progress,” she said, as the funds can only be used for COVID-19 related effects and have specific parameters for districts to meet.

For now, the district has four main priority areas it will use those relief funds on: safety and technology; learning loss, both academic and social-emotional; facilities; and operational stabilization, like replacing enrollment loss.