Longview will follow state rules on masks following 4-1 vote Monday

Based on a district survey, 85% of Longview staff members and 75% of parents support layered mitigation measures against COVID-19, but only 54% of staff and 37% of parents support mandatory masking.

“The mask mandate is really the point where we start seeing disagreement,” Superintendent Dan Zorn said.

The board voted 4-1 to follow the state masking and mitigation, with Crystal Moldenhauer casting the only opposing vote.

“I feel like I don’t need to say anything. You’ve already made up your minds on all of it,” she said before the vote. She said there is data to support not requiring masks and she opposed “the bureaucracy of what (Gov. Jay) Inslee is doing right now.”

“We’re trusting this guy and the Department of Health and nothing is accurate,” she said. “Obviously we can’t trust them and you guys know how my vote will go.”

Other board members pointed to the loss of 85% of the district’s budget if the state halts school funding to out-of-compliance districts.

Board member CJ Nickerson said “whether I agree or not, I’m certain that (Inslee) and the heads of these other departments have had strong backing from legal counsel, so my guess is they’re on pretty strong legal ground,” he said.