Longview will follow state rules on masks following 4-1 vote Monday

Based on a district survey, 85% of Longview staff members and 75% of parents support layered mitigation measures against COVID-19, but only 54% of staff and 37% of parents support mandatory masking.
“The mask mandate is really the point where we start seeing disagreement,” Superintendent Dan Zorn said.
The board voted 4-1 to follow the state masking and mitigation, with Crystal Moldenhauer casting the only opposing vote.
“I feel like I don’t need to say anything. You’ve already made up your minds on all of it,” she said before the vote. She said there is data to support not requiring masks and she opposed “the bureaucracy of what (Gov. Jay) Inslee is doing right now.”
“We’re trusting this guy and the Department of Health and nothing is accurate,” she said. “Obviously we can’t trust them and you guys know how my vote will go.”
Other board members pointed to the loss of 85% of the district’s budget if the state halts school funding to out-of-compliance districts.
Board member CJ Nickerson said “whether I agree or not, I’m certain that (Inslee) and the heads of these other departments have had strong backing from legal counsel, so my guess is they’re on pretty strong legal ground,” he said.
Nickerson said he was “not willing to go against it” even if he was frustrated that the choice was taken out of local hands.
Board president Don Wiitala said “as a board member I’m not ready to put our district at risk to be a test case.”
“Right or wrong, I don’t want to spend our taxpayers’ dollars to make a case or to lose 85% of our funds. I think that’s irresponsible,” he said.
One member, board vice president Jennifer Leach, said even if masks were not mandated, her vote would be the same.
“I do have confidence in the public health professionals,” she said, adding “I don’t want to put our students, our staff and our families at risk because of the concern of wearing masks or not wearing masks.”
Parents on the call urged the board to reconsider.
Christopher Linscome, who identified himself as a medical student, called masking requirements “state sponsored child abuse.”
“You have no right to cover kids airways,” he told the board.
Others in attendance, like Michael Clevenger, were confident the state had no legal basis to pull funding and urged the board to not follow the mandates.
“The state, like many state and federal groups, uses funding to violate our local authority,” he said.
Nina Williquette praised Moldenhauer for having an opposing opinion and said “I stand here as a parent saying I am willing to lose that (funding) based on that decision.”
“I don’t envy any one of you on the board,” she said. “This is absolutely a difficult decision to make. However, you are in the position you are in to make difficult decisions on students’ behalf.”
If the board chose to go against the state, “you have an army of parents behind you. You have 58% of your students’ parents who are behind you and supporting you,” she said, referring to the results of the survey.
The survey asked two main questions: How much respondents supported a layered mitigation approach and their level of support of a mask mandate. The survey was sent out before the state mandated masks in all schools.
Four hundred thirty staff members responded, or about 45% of staff districtwide, Zorn estimated. Of that number, 66.7% strongly supported layered mitigation, 18.4% somewhat supported it, 7.7% were undecided, 3.3% somewhat opposed it and 4% strongly opposed it.
That’s about 85.1% of staff indicating some level of support.
On the parent side, just under 1,700 parents took the survey. Fifty-seven percent strongly supported layered mitigation, 17.8% somewhat supported it, 9.2% were undecided, 6.3% somewhat opposed it and 9.7% strongly opposed it.
That’s 74.8% of parents supporting layered mitigation at some level and 16% opposing it to some level.
The question of a mask mandate saw a sharper divide. Among staff, 37.7% strongly supported it, 16.2% somewhat supported it, 6.3% were undecided, 14.1% somewhat opposed it and 25.7% strongly opposed it.
That’s just under 54% of staff expressing some level of support and just under 40% opposing a mask mandate.
Those numbers were reversed among parents. Of those surveyed, only 29.6% strongly supported mandatory masks, 7.4% somewhat supported it, 4.7% were undecided, 8.6% somewhat opposed a mandate and 49.8% strongly opposed a mandate.
Overall, 58.4% of parents opposed the mask mandate, to the 37% who supported one.
A question just for parents found 20% would not send their child to in-person learning under the conditions described in the survey.
Nickerson said that while he understands the focus on schools, COVID-19 is a community problem and “I wish we had as much activity in the community for some of these preventive measures as we do centered on schools.”