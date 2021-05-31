Longview to hold kindergarten registration event June 10

Longview students who are eligible for kindergarten can get registered on June 10 at an event outside R.A. Long High School.

Superintendent Dan Zorn said the event is aimed at boosting kindergarten enrollment, though any age elementary student new to the district can be registered at the event. From 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., prospective students can meet kindergarten teachers and principals, get tips on kindergarten readiness, explore a school bus and get a free book.

District spokesman Rick Parrish said translators will be available at the event so all families can get their questions answered.

To register children for kindergarten, families will need the child’s birth certificate, immunization records and two forms of proof of residency. To be eligible for kindergarten, children need to be at least 5 years old on or before Aug. 31.

Zorn said while traditionally most kindergarten registration happens in the late summer as families start to think about the upcoming school year, the district is hoping for families to sign up sooner to help them judge how many students they will have this year.