Longview to hold kindergarten registration event June 10

Longview students who are eligible for kindergarten can get registered on June 10 at an event outside R.A. Long High School.
Superintendent Dan Zorn said the event is aimed at boosting kindergarten enrollment, though any age elementary student new to the district can be registered at the event. From 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., prospective students can meet kindergarten teachers and principals, get tips on kindergarten readiness, explore a school bus and get a free book.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.
District spokesman Rick Parrish said translators will be available at the event so all families can get their questions answered.
To register children for kindergarten, families will need the child’s birth certificate, immunization records and two forms of proof of residency. To be eligible for kindergarten, children need to be at least 5 years old on or before Aug. 31.
Zorn said while traditionally most kindergarten registration happens in the late summer as families start to think about the upcoming school year, the district is hoping for families to sign up sooner to help them judge how many students they will have this year.
Longview was down about 100 kindergartners this year due to the pandemic, but Zorn said this year the numbers are higher than usual for May. However, the pandemic has made it more difficult to judge how many students will sign up, as some families decided to wait and not enroll students last year.
Zorn said if families skipped kindergarten last year, the district will work with the family to determine if the student should enter kindergarten a year late or move straight into first grade.
“We want to make sure they get the right placement for their kids. We recognize that its a unique place we’re in,” Zorn said.