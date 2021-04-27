Longview teacher's union to vote on return to full in-person classes; superintendent's contract extended

Forsman said regardless of the outcome, teachers still want to have five days of notice regarding any final decision should the district choose to change from hybrid to full in-person classes.

In the meantime, he told the board, “we’re hoping that the numbers continue to go back down. We were ready to go back on the 19th and then the community numbers shot up again. We are at the mercy of the community.”

Parents react

Tara Kohur said she chose to homeschool her child instead of sending her child to Northlake because she thinks wearing masks is socially harmful and it's harmful to tell students to avoid contact with others.

It “sends a very scary message” that could create “long-term social weirdness that could stick with them for the rest of their lives,” she told the board.

Mount Solo Elementary School sixth-grader Karly Keith gave a tearful plea to go back to school, saying “I haven’t experienced what normal sixth-graders would experience. I would like to go back to school four days a week so I can see my friends and I can see my teachers more.”