Longview teacher's union to vote on return to full in-person classes; superintendent's contract extended

Amid criticism from parents about ongoing hybrid classes at Longview's largest schools and the impact on students, the district's school board extended Superintendent Dan Zorn’s contract through 2024 and praised his handling of the pandemic.
The board again heard from parents Monday night who want all Longview middle school and high school students to be in class full time, especially with the neighboring Kelso School District returning older students to class. Several parents said they were considering transferring their students to Kelso.
Longview is one of a few local districts strictly adhering to health department guidelines to keep older students in hybrid learning when there are high levels of community transmission, more than 200 new cases in two weeks per 100,000 people.
Union reconsiders
Longview Education Association President Jerry Forsman said he’s heard rumors the union is “trying to hold kids back from classrooms, but that’s definitely not the case.” While the district and the union signed an agreement in the fall that specified teachers would return to work following Department of Health guidelines, the union plans to vote whether the agreement should be altered.
Forsman told TDN Tuesday that teachers will vote with their building representatives by 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon whether they want to allow students to come back fully in person while the local transmission numbers are above the recommendations. The amendment would need 85% approval to pass.
Forsman said regardless of the outcome, teachers still want to have five days of notice regarding any final decision should the district choose to change from hybrid to full in-person classes.
Return to full in-person classes again postponed for Longview middle, high schoolers as COVID cases climb
Older students cannot be cohorted, so state guidelines direct the district to wait until case rates drop. Middle and high school students were originally set to be in-class four days a week next week.
In the meantime, he told the board, “we’re hoping that the numbers continue to go back down. We were ready to go back on the 19th and then the community numbers shot up again. We are at the mercy of the community.”
Parents react
Tara Kohur said she chose to homeschool her child instead of sending her child to Northlake because she thinks wearing masks is socially harmful and it's harmful to tell students to avoid contact with others.
It “sends a very scary message” that could create “long-term social weirdness that could stick with them for the rest of their lives,” she told the board.
The majority of Cowlitz County students will be back to school four or five days a week by end of this week.
Mount Solo Elementary School sixth-grader Karly Keith gave a tearful plea to go back to school, saying “I haven’t experienced what normal sixth-graders would experience. I would like to go back to school four days a week so I can see my friends and I can see my teachers more.”
Her testimony drew an emotional reaction from several board members, as did fifth-grade teacher Taryn Morgan’s comment that one of her students attempted suicide while in remote learning and she attended a funeral for a 16-year-old family friend who died by suicide.
“He’s not the only student in my class who have spoken about hurting themselves and that’s a 10-year-old,” she said. “We need to get our kids back in school.”
College implications
Susan Chesley said she’s worried her sophomore at R.A. Long High School will not be able to compete in college applications against students nationwide who have been in school full time this year. She signed her daughter up to take the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test at Kelso because Longview is not offering it this year, she added.
“I’m concerned about the amount of content they’re getting,” she said. “I think they deserve better."
Parent Anik St. Martin asked that high school seniors be allowed to return for the final two months of school to “give them a chance to finish their high school career with confidence and the idea of a splendid future and the idea that we are prioritizing them.”
Superintendent contract
Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn will stay at the district for at least another three years, as the school board extended his contract through June 2024 Monday night.
Zorn, who was hired in 2015, will be paid a base salary of about $179,500 next year, with increases for state cost of living allowances each year.
Board President Don Wiitala said the district has seen a “significant increase in graduation rates, assessment scores and a real special focus on literacy” since Zorn was hired, and he’s “done all this while dealing with a major strike and the COVID restrictions.”
“It would be easy in the last year to walk away from it, but that’s not Dr. Zorn,” he said.
Board member Barb Westrick said she was “so proud of the job that he’s done under some of the extreme circumstances he’s had to go through.” Board member Crystal Moldenhauer said while she may not always agree with Zorn, “I’m one of his biggest supporters and he’s doing an amazing job.”