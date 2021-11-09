Longview staff warn board district will 'continue to bleed employees' if wages don't increase

Longview classified school staff told the school board Monday the current worker shortage will only get worse if the district does not increases wages.
Service Employees International Union 925 President Goldie Valentine told the board it “isn’t just our classified workers wanting an increase.”
“They are concerned if the district doesn’t pay a living wage, something comparable to other districts north and south of us, we will not attract people to work here,” she said.
About 30 classified positions are open at the district, Valentine said, and she asked for the district to use some of the $2.5 million she said the district saved in classified layoffs last year to “retain the staff we have” and “value our experience.”
Superintendent Dan Zorn on Tuesday said most of the open positions were paraeducators, and the district’s staffing shortages were mirrored across the region and state. He said while the district did temporary layoffs last year, he did not know the exact amount of money the layoffs saved the district, and all of those positions were brought back when students returned to in-person learning last year.
“We’re working hard on it, but it’s a challenge,” Zorn said.
At the meeting, Mark Morris High School nurse Krystle Spurling said while being a school nurse has been her dream since she was 15 years old and she loves working for the district, “our workload has increased to an unsustainable degree.”
“This work kept us busy, but it’s overwhelming now,” she told the board, detailing all the medications and health conditions she has to keep track of in addition to COVID-19 work. “We deserve respect. Please be there for us the way we have been there for you.”
Quincey Shinnick, a nurse at Mint Valley Elementary School, added she and fellow nurses are overworked and it’s “beyond our job description to keep track of, test and give return dates to other staff,” adding the Health Department should be in charge of COVID-19 related work.
Zorn said Tuesday the district is in the process of hiring another nurse who would float among schools and help with contact tracing. He also said the district added “secretarial support” at schools to help with the reporting aspect of contact tracing.
Mark Morris paraeducator Ian Stredwick said “it’s not just about wages and it’s not just about the paras and the staff. It’s about the students.”
Stredwick has worked for the district in some fashion since 2013. He said he is seeing jobs advertised that have a higher starting rate for people with no experience than he gets as a certificated paraeducator.
“Competitive wages will help encourage people to apply,” he said.
Stredwick’s co-workers Sherry Parsons and Jeff Miller also told the board the staffing shortage was taking a toll and advocated for a pay raise.
Parsons said she has worked in the district for 21 years, but recent bargaining has left her feeling like she’s not valued or appreciated. She said she turned down higher paying jobs in the past and “put the needs of our children in our programs ahead of personal gain, but I can no longer allow myself to be devalued.”
“I can no longer afford to do so and that is breaking my heart,” she said.
Miller said he’s “lost faith with the board.”
“I do not understand how it is that we have this many openings and we don’t even offer a signing bonus,” he said. “I see a banner at the Taco Bell in Kelso that is letting me know I could possibly earn more based on my lack of experience working for them than I would at the Longview School District.”
He added paraeducators “bust our backsides trying to keep these schools going,” but the shortage has left him feeling “pulled apart by teachers asking if I can stay and if I can help them because we don’t have enough people there to do the job.”
SEIU member Shawn Nyman also said she goes through the drive-thru lanes and sees $17 starting wages, when starting wages for paras are $16-18 per hour.
“We understand the difference between private sector funding and public sector funding, and we do not disrespect any work, but we worry ... if the district does not figure out how to provide more than a (cost of living) increase we will continue to bleed employees,” she said.
Nyman pointed to a recent contract the board approved with the administrative staff that included a 2% cost of living increase, and said while the district is offering the same to her members, “2% of $100,000 to $150,000 a year is a lot more than 2% for someone who makes $16 to $18 an hour and works 6 to 8 hours a day only part of the year.”
The district’s two piano accompanists also urged the school board to change their classification to specialist and to compensate them as such, because nobody else in the schools can do what they do. The chorus directors for Mark Morris and R.A. Long both supported changing the classifications from paraeducator to specialist.
Mark Morris accompanist Noelle Carlson said “it’s not just a matter of sitting down at the piano and playing a piece.”
“We have a lot of job duties. We have years and decades of training and experience that not very many people can do,” she said.