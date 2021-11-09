Longview staff warn board district will 'continue to bleed employees' if wages don't increase

Parsons said she has worked in the district for 21 years, but recent bargaining has left her feeling like she’s not valued or appreciated. She said she turned down higher paying jobs in the past and “put the needs of our children in our programs ahead of personal gain, but I can no longer allow myself to be devalued.”

“I can no longer afford to do so and that is breaking my heart,” she said.

Miller said he’s “lost faith with the board.”

“I do not understand how it is that we have this many openings and we don’t even offer a signing bonus,” he said. “I see a banner at the Taco Bell in Kelso that is letting me know I could possibly earn more based on my lack of experience working for them than I would at the Longview School District.”

He added paraeducators “bust our backsides trying to keep these schools going,” but the shortage has left him feeling “pulled apart by teachers asking if I can stay and if I can help them because we don’t have enough people there to do the job.”

SEIU member Shawn Nyman also said she goes through the drive-thru lanes and sees $17 starting wages, when starting wages for paras are $16-18 per hour.