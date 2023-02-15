Longview school board members unanimously voted Monday in favor of updating its hazard preparedness plan, which opens more federal funding opportunities in case of a natural disaster or emergency.

The school district works with Cowlitz County to look over its emergency procedures at least every five years. The county develops a plan for what the district should do and what would be insured in case of severe weather, landslides, floods, earthquakes, wildfires and other disasters.

The partnership with the county means the school district has an easier time getting help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to school board documents.

The total property value of the entire school district comes out to more than $254 million, according to the 2022 Cowlitz County Hazard Mitigation Plan. It has about $3.8 million in what's considered "critical equipment," which includes buses and other district-owned vehicles.