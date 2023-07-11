The Longview School District is preparing for higher expenses in next year's budget, as officials brace themselves for the expiration of key pandemic-era funding that helped schools pay for various major projects.

The proposed $112 million budget is now open for public review, with a public hearing scheduled for Aug. 14. The full breakdown of the draft budget can be picked up at the district office at 2715 Lilac St.

Patti Bowen, the district's director of financial services, told the school board Monday staff expects expenses to outpace new revenue sources, even as they also predict $2.1 million more revenue than last year.

Rising expenses will come from the expiration of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, a one-time COVID-19 federal funding package for basic education programs that has helped pay for multiple instructional tools in Longview's schools.

The district, like many school districts, has leaned on ESSER funding to pay for school building upgrades, curricula and other educational materials that worked to address how the pandemic affected kids' ability to learn.

So far, the district has claimed about $15.3 million of its total $27.7 million allocation, according to the most recent available data from the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction. The package will expire by the end of next school year.

According to the school board documents, the district is preparing to spend $1.4 million fewer of those funds over the next year. Revenue is predicted to rise by $3 million overall, as will expenses.

When it comes to basic education programs, expenses are predicted to rise by $3.68 million; revenue for these programs will increase by about $4 million.

Funding is expected to decline for several key programs: career and technical education, some non-ESSER federal funds, special grants, as well as transitional bilingual and highly capable programs.

When it comes to the money the district gets from grants and non-basic education programs, revenue is projected to decrease by $2.1 million.

To balance the budget, the district is expected to spend less on non-basic education programs by about $1.4 million. It will also not spend the entirety of the $4 million the district will get for basic education programs, instead budgeting for $3.68 million for those expenses.

"We feel really good about where we are, just being able to comb through and take a look at those revenues and expenditures on a deeper level," Bowen said.

More funding will come in this year for high-poverty learning assistance program, nutrition services and transportation. Expenses for nutrition and transportation are likely to rise by $734,624, just below the $756,304 in expected revenues, according to the preliminary budget.

Overall, the $112.8 million draft budget marks a $3 million increase from the $109.8 million budget passed last year.

The board must adopt a budget by Aug. 31; it is scheduled to approve the budget Aug. 28.