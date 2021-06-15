Longview schools to keep virtual learning option for young students next year

Usually, families “bounce into a program and then bounce out,” Kleiner said, but Longview’s Academy has an 83% retention rate, with 42 students continuing next year after four graduated from the program. Fifty-eight students are in the program, with more applications coming in.

Enrollment peaked at 80 students in December.

Physical expansion

Eventually, Kleiner said he’d like to expand the physical space for the Academy, which is housed at Discovery, to two classrooms, and add more electives. He said he wants to make sure enrollment numbers don’t grow past what staff can handle.

Board member CJ Nickerson said he was concerned the district was capping enrollment due to staffing, because “if we’re trying to meet the needs of all students, every student, and we have students who need that, then it seems to me that it should be on the district to provide the resources you need rather than capping the number of kids.”

Kleiner said he spoke to administrators about staffing and the district is “committed to meeting that demand.”

“I want to make sure that our enrollment numbers don’t grow too big without keeping up with the staffing side,” he said.