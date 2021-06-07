Longview schools to host kindergarten registration event Thursday afternoon

Longview schools will hold a kindergarten registration event starting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday outside R.A. Long High School.

The event is aimed at boosting kindergarten enrollment, though any age elementary student new to the district can be registered at the event. From 4:30-6:30 p.m., prospective students can meet kindergarten teachers and principals, get tips on kindergarten readiness, explore a school bus and get a free book.

Translators will be available at the event so all families can get their questions answered.

To register children for kindergarten, families will need their children's birth certificates, immunization records and two forms of proof of residency. To be eligible for kindergarten, children need to be at least 5 years old on or before Aug. 31.

