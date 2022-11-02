Longview schools search for ways to address learning losses

Second-grade students leaned forward in their desks and carefully wrote the word their teacher had just said. They then tapped their forefinger on their thumb for each sound as they said the word out aloud: “Box-es.”

Their teacher had used a technique called “tapping it out,” and it's part of several research-backed teaching strategies Longview schools are now using to help kids grow their vocabulary and get comfortable in the classroom setting after more than a year of at-home learning during a global pandemic — and a pivotal time in their education.

Lower test scores are driving Longview school leaders this year to find ways they can help students regain pandemic-related learning losses, mostly through updated curriculum, focused note-taking strategies and ongoing communication with families about their students’ progress.

A board-appointed strategic review committee made of retired teachers, local parents and community members toured several schools Tuesday and heard from Longview principals on their plan to address the challenges.

"I'm not going to sugarcoat the data," Cascade Middle School Principal Tony Smith said. "It's been a struggle, and conditions in the last three years have been extremely unique.

"And it's our job to help kids climb out of that."

Addressing the learning losses

Longview is not the only district dealing with lowered state testing scores. The trend is both local and national. The drop has led school officials to reimagine how teachers can help their students.

Between 2019 and 2022 state tests, Longview students lost on average 0.61 points in math and lost 0.26 points in reading, according to data from the Educational Recovery Scorecard. The margin of error is plus or minus 0.3 points, and the data was collected for every school district in the country that had publicly available results.

When Longview students took their state tests this spring, only about 27% met math standards, 42% met English standards and 38% met science standards, according to data from the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction's district report card.

Compared to the 2020-21 school year, students did better this year but worse than in 2018-19, when 50% of students met the English standards and 39% met the math standards.

Smith said some students are three or more grade levels below where they should be in their learning. At Cascade, 184 students experienced these types of deficits, he said.

Losses also have been seen in elementary schools, where many second- and fourth-grade students have struggled especially on state tests.

Columbia Heights Elementary School Principal Christie Hoskins said the school set goals over the next three years to bring test scores back to pre-pandemic levels, which means getting to at least 52% of third graders meeting test standards by next year, 46% for fourth graders and 55% for fifth graders.

"By the spring of 2026, we need to start making gains and catching back up," Hoskins said. "It is crucial that our second graders are reading as they go into third and fourth grade."

New learning strategies

Students across the district are learning under new programs this year that offer one-on-one time with teachers and special assignment tutors, who spend part of their school day working with students on specific skills.

"That means smaller groups," Hoskins said. "It's not the whole class that needs intervention, but the kiddos who are struggling to learn and for kiddos who have learned it and need an extension. ... It's really focused so we're doing the right work instead of just kind of guessing."

Mint Valley Elementary School Principal Brian Mitchell said students are learning phonics and multiplication through more interactive methods that have students leading the way during lessons, asking questions and being expected to actively participate in discussions.

Using federal dollars, Mitchell said they were able to hire a math specialist. Columbia Heights also hired a curriculum coach, Hoskins said.

"We had a lot of kindergartners at grade level, and by the time we get to (fifth grade), it's declined every year," Mitchell said. "This downward trend over time says we need to do something different and says that there's something wrong with our math instruction."

Technology has helped, said district spokesperson Rick Parrish. A voter-passed capital projects and technology levy allowed the district to supply laptops for students, which contain educational programs and ways for students to have digital interactive notebooks.

When they see learning gaps — for example, if students cannot do their multiplication tables — many teachers will automatically want to drill that skill into their teaching before they move onto grade-level material, Longview Assistant Superintendent Tony VanderMaas said.

However, he said, research has suggested this can put a student further behind and lower their chance of catching up to their peers.

"What we want to do now instead is meet the kid where they are at in their learning and also teach them grade-level material," VanderMaas said.

Social and emotional growth

The pandemic also posed another challenge for schools: social-emotional regulation.

Many students at Cascade, Smith said, struggled in classroom and cafeteria settings, where they were expected to interact with their peers for the first time in more than a year.

"This year, when kids aren't used to being in a school environment, where we put 25 to 30 kids in a room and many more in a cafeteria all together, they don't just naturally figure out how to operate that way," Smith said, "and it can be kind of wild."

Cascade teachers are encouraging more group work and class discussions where students must work together toward a common goal.

Smith said teachers are also working to build better connections with students.

The results of a culture and climate survey taken by students, parents and staff in 2021 showed students and teachers view their relationship with each other differently. Teachers tended to respond more positively when asked if students felt welcomed and encouraged, according to the survey results, while as many as 30% of students said they didn't.

Hoskins said increasing attendance could help with this. Kindergarten has an 86% attendance rate at Columbia Heights, which can put a child even further behind and result in them feeling disconnected from the school, she said. Attendance for the other grades remained steady at about 90%.

"What we're going to do about it is to make phone calls and have conversations, just to partner with families and build that relationship that will bring out students to school," Hoskins said.

"In the old days maybe you'd say, 'Oh, it's just kindergarten, it's not a big deal if they miss.' But it does matter because all of those foundational skills are happening in kindergarten first."

Columbia Heights is working toward more communication systems with parents, such as establishing a newsletter available on their website and social media, Hoskins said.

The Longview School District also launched a text update app called Remind where parents can get alerts on news in the district.