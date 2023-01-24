Longview schools prepare for budget talks without pandemic-relief funds

The Longview School Board is reviewing how to balance the upcoming budget as pandemic-related federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds are expected to dry up by the end of next school year.

Superintendent Dan Zorn during Monday's meeting sought board input for the framework of how they should build a budget that keeps a 7 to 9% ending fund balance while they address collective bargaining agreements and meet students' academic needs. No action was taken Monday, and budgets are usually voted on in the summer.

ESSER funds

The loss of ESSER funds will lead the school district into a new era — one without the extra backing of dollars that went toward building upgrades, emergency needs and learning recovery.

Longview Public Schools got a total of $27.7 million through ESSER and as of November used $7.3 million, according to data from Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Board President Don Wittala said the district needed to keep this in mind before budget talks, as some revenue sources may not be sustainable without ESSER.

"We've got to be really careful on this. ... I'm really trying to champion that we keep that 7 to 9% balance," Wittala said.

The board in August passed a $109.8 million budget for the 2022-23 school year. It was about $2.1 million more than the 2021 budget — largely due to the influx of ESSER dollars.

Zorn said if the ending fund balance is in jeopardy of dipping below the minimum 6% cap, they may have to make budget cuts.

"The concept is to keep those cuts or reductions as far away from the classroom as possible," Zorn said.

Title funding

More money could come in from other sources. Amy Neiman, Longview Public Schools director of state and federal programs, said "we might get a little bit more Title funding next school years based upon our current census data."

The district as of now expects to get about $2.5 million in Title I funding with a 15% carryover from last year. Title I funding, in particular, helps schools with low-income students.

Neiman said Title funds fit under the umbrella of "categorical funds," which include both state and federal dollars that both contribute to educational materials and new technology.

"Behind all of those dollars is our ability to enhance the learning environments for students," Neiman said.

The state's Learning Assistance Program, for instance, goes directly to schools, funding tools like an electronic reader board that can display translations in Longview's 11 Title-funded schools, as well as paraeducators and tutoring.

The district can also apply for the state's Community Eligibility Provision, which helps schools get rid of the applications required to serve free and reduced lunches to students. Longview is eligible for the funds because about 65% of its students are considered low-income.

The goal to close achievement gaps and help student growth will get a boost from OSPI's Office of System and School Improvement. The funding, which will go to eight identified schools in the district, could range from $30,000 to $75,855 each and an overall district grant for $75,000.

Board Vice President Jennifer Leach asked whether afterschool clubs or other activities could help with student growth. Neiman said some extracurriculars might have dipped below what is normal in recent years, but she had hopes for those extracurriculars would come back.