Longview schools pass number of COVID-19 cases reported last year

The Longview School District passed the total number of cases it reported last school year this week, and the Kelso School District closed another classroom at Butler Acres.
In Longview, 19 new cases have been reported since Sept. 30, all of them students and none of them exposed at school. Cascade, Mint Valley and Olympic elementary schools had three cases each, while Mark Morris and R.A. Long high schools reported two each. Discovery High School; Mount Solo and Monticello middle schools; and Columbia Valley Gardens, Kessler and Northlake elementary schools all had one case each.
Since Sept. 1, Longview has reported 183 cases, none of which were found to be transmitted in school. Seventeen of the cases were staff members. The district reported 182 total cases last year, with seven passed on at school.
According to Thursday's County Health Department report, since early September case counts among children 11 years old and younger continue to gradually increase, while cases among 12- to 17-year-olds appear to be slowing or leveling off.
Cowlitz County recorded 44 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total to 11,251 confirmed and 1,345 probable cases. The county recorded one new COVID-19 death, with 211 total.
As of Friday morning, PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 24 COVID-19 inpatients.
Longview, Castle Rock and Kelso schools all use COVID-19 dashboards to report cases in schools. Other local districts do not publicly report cases in schools.
Kelso only reports student-to-student cases confirmed to be transmitted in schools. The district reported five school-based cases last year. So far this year, there have been 21 cases transmitted from student to student in school, nine of them at Butler Acres Elementary School.
Since Sept. 30, there have been two new student-to-student transmissions and one classroom closure reported at Butler Acres, though there were no reported student-to-student transmissions in the closed classroom.
In Castle Rock, there have been 13 new cases reported since Sept. 22: five staff cases and eight student cases. All but two of the new cases were at the middle school, mainly in the eighth grade. Castle Rock has had 30 student cases and eight staff staff cases since Aug. 30. None were found to be transmitted in school. Castle Rock recorded 64 total cases among students and staff last school year.