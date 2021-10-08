Longview schools pass number of COVID-19 cases reported last year

The Longview School District passed the total number of cases it reported last school year this week, and the Kelso School District closed another classroom at Butler Acres.

In Longview, 19 new cases have been reported since Sept. 30, all of them students and none of them exposed at school. Cascade, Mint Valley and Olympic elementary schools had three cases each, while Mark Morris and R.A. Long high schools reported two each. Discovery High School; Mount Solo and Monticello middle schools; and Columbia Valley Gardens, Kessler and Northlake elementary schools all had one case each.

Since Sept. 1, Longview has reported 183 cases, none of which were found to be transmitted in school. Seventeen of the cases were staff members. The district reported 182 total cases last year, with seven passed on at school.

According to Thursday's County Health Department report, since early September case counts among children 11 years old and younger continue to gradually increase, while cases among 12- to 17-year-olds appear to be slowing or leveling off.

Cowlitz County recorded 44 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total to 11,251 confirmed and 1,345 probable cases. The county recorded one new COVID-19 death, with 211 total.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}