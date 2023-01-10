Longview schools OK $5.8 million facilities budget

Longview school board members approved $25,000 bids to continue a construction project that would help fix windows and the roof at Cascade Middle School during Monday’s meeting where they also voted yes to a $5.8 million 2023 facilities budget.

Rick Parrish, district communications and operations director, told the school board Monday evening that the project was initially approved to reseal the windows at Cascade, but they learned along the way that problems with leaking were actually caused by improperly sized roof drain boxes. This is why they asked for more funding to include the roof repairing in the construction process.

“It’s a little bit of a confusing project,” Parrish said. “It started out as what we thought was going to be a leak in the windows and ended up being problems related to the roof. To get it fixed properly took more than one vendor to get the work done best.”

The newly approved bid cost $5,257 to hire JR Swigart for the related roof problems, with the district expecting to finish the roof work within two weeks. The board also approved a $20,971 contract with Performance Sheet Metal for the sheet metal needed for the project.

Upcoming projects

Another project on the books would remove old caulking on the outside of Columbia Valley Gardens and Olympic elementary schools, as well as repainting the gyms at CVG, Olympic and Cascade. Board members also approved this project for $107,000.

Parrish said Monticello Middle School’s ceiling tiles are in dire need of repair, as they “are literally falling off.” He asked the board for another $350,000 for the existing project to fully repair the ceiling.

Parrish said the district’s facilities and operations team have worked with school principals to determine which projects the district would prioritize this year.

Among the priorities include finishing construction on the new security vestibules, which were approved for seven of the schools last year due to available funding at the time.

Repairing and replacing the Columbia Heights Elementary School parking lot will also be on the table, as well as various upgrades like better stormwater management, repairing floors and carpets, adding lights and replacing roofs on aging buildings.

The school district has expressed a desire to add new field and track turf at Memorial Stadium, which according to board documents would cost $3.1 million.

“All in all, it’s about $5,848,000 worth of projects,” Parrish said.