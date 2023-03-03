Increasing equity for Longview's highly capable students is one of the school district's goals for 2023, district officials say.

Amy Neiman, Longview School District's director of state and federal programs, told the school board Monday that of the 264 advanced students, those who are Hispanic/Latino or are on free/reduced lunch have less access to some of the services offered for advanced curriculum and instruction.

Though Hispanic and Latino students make up 22.9% of the district's students, 12.5% are represented in the highly capable program, according to school board documents.

"We know that the top 10% of people across the world that are considered highly capable has nothing to do with their geography and has nothing to do with their genetics," Neiman said. "So we're taking steps to try to make sure that we reach out to communities and groups that are possibly underserved."

Part of this outreach includes sending out letters that have both English and Spanish translations, as well as identifying students who are highly capable but face challenges like unstable housing, homelessness and foster care.

New this year is an assessment of all second graders to figure out which students would benefit from the advanced programs, according to school board documents.

This screener will likely increase the number of highly capable students served in the district at the start of the next school year.

The Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction gives school districts funding for advanced programs based on 5% of the district's population.

Last year, the Longview School District got $185,000 total, $100,000 of which went toward paying the salaries and benefits of teachers tasked with the highly capable instruction. The rest went toward supplies, professional development and activities available to advanced students.