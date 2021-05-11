Longview schools improving services for English language learners as more students enter program

More students are using Longview's English language learning program, and the district is working to improve the experience.

Director of state and federal programs Amy Neiman told the school board Monday night the numbers of students in the program appear to be rising. With the barriers posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the district is working to make sure students get the support they need.

In 2020-2021, 23% of Longview students were Hispanic, 7% identified as two or more races, 2% were Asian, 1.5% were American Indian, 1% were Black and less than one percent were Pacific Islanders, according to state data.

Neiman said the district aims to hire more full-time teachers and keep students immersed in class, rather than pulling them out of class for English lessons. She also is working to start a heritage language program, as the state will require all schools to have a dual language program by 2030.

“A Spanish heritage language program would provide literacy support while honoring a family’s first language,” she said. “It is a strengths-based, after-school program that encourages parent involvement through sharing culture while providing literacy in the student’s first language.”