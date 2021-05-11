Longview schools improving services for English language learners as more students enter program

More students are using Longview's English language learning program, and the district is working to improve the experience.
Director of state and federal programs Amy Neiman told the school board Monday night the numbers of students in the program appear to be rising. With the barriers posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the district is working to make sure students get the support they need.
In 2020-2021, 23% of Longview students were Hispanic, 7% identified as two or more races, 2% were Asian, 1.5% were American Indian, 1% were Black and less than one percent were Pacific Islanders, according to state data.
Neiman said the district aims to hire more full-time teachers and keep students immersed in class, rather than pulling them out of class for English lessons. She also is working to start a heritage language program, as the state will require all schools to have a dual language program by 2030.
“A Spanish heritage language program would provide literacy support while honoring a family’s first language,” she said. “It is a strengths-based, after-school program that encourages parent involvement through sharing culture while providing literacy in the student’s first language.”
She said the ELL program also is using the COVID-19 protocols to find weak spots in its communication plan with families and improving it. For example, the district already employs translators for several languages, but has found they need a Vietnamese translator to accommodate that growing student population.
“These are questions we’re constantly asking ourselves,” she said.
The ELL program gets most of it funding from the Transitional Bilingual Instruction Program and Title III. In 2020-2021, $543,000 came from the bilingual program, which paid for part-time certificated ELL teachers at Cascade and Monticello, full-time ELL paraeducators at both high schools; and ELL paraeducators at all elementary schools based on ELL student counts.
The 2020-2021 Title III budget of about $58,000 helped pay for programs the district uses, professional development and family night events.
Superintendent Dan Zorn also shared preliminary plans Monday night for Longview’s state-required Academic and Student Well-Being Recovery Plan.
“It’s a three-year process, not something that will be taken care of in one summer,” he said. “Those supports will evolve over that period of time.”
He said the state told school districts in April the plan would be required of all districts, and Zorn said the school board would have the plan to vote on at the May 24 meeting. It is due to the state June 1.
“As any planning document, we need to look at it as a fluid document,” Zorn said, with adjustments made as the years pass and new student needs from COVID-19 become clear.
When Cristina Hernandez enrolled at Monticello Elementary School 30 years ago, she didn’t speak any English, and nobody at the school spoke Spanish.