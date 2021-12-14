Longview schools improve security with practice and upgrades

The Longview School Board directed the superintendent to take the next step in putting a replacement capital and technology levy on the April ballot.

Monday night, the board directed Superintendent Dan Zorn to prepare the resolution needed to put the four-year levy on the ballot. The board will vote on the resolution at a later meeting.

The district does not set tax rates, but rather asks voters to authorize an overall collection amount. The rate per $1,000 of assessed property value is then set based on how much the district has been authorized to collect. In 2021, the district is set to collect $3.1 million. Under the draft levy, the district would collect $6.3 million from the levy in 2023, $5.5 million in 2024, $5 million in 2025 and $4.5 million in 2026.

The proposed levy would increase the current rate from 51 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value in 2021 to an anticipated 88 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value in 2023. The overall amount collected from homeowners actually would be lower because a $37.9 million bond voters passed in 2001 will expire at the end of 2022 and that payment will drop off the tax rolls.

“We have to stay on top of the maintenance needs of our school to make sure we extend the life of our existing facilities as much as we can,” Zorn said.

District security and emergency preparedness is improving and increasing, spokesman Rick Parrish told the board.

“At the same time what we all need to understand and stay focused on is we’ve got a lot left to do,” he said.

Using a multi-layered security system, the district combines policy and planning, preparedness, close relationships with first responders, upgrades to facilities and deterrence to improve school security. The district also works with security consultants.

“We spend a lot of time and effort around safety and security, and it’s really important,” he said.

Visible examples are new solar lights in the Monticello Middle School parking lot, more security fencing and lighting around schools and buzzer-controlled gates with cameras.

“The goal is to welcome folks to our schools while controlling access,” Parrish said. “It’s a delicate balance. How do we make our schools welcoming and invite parent participation while at the same time making sure we’ve got some level of security?”

He said while the fencing can look institutional, parents have generally responded positively to it.

The district also has a bid out to add glass-walled vestibules to each main office area to help schools control access. Parrish said he anticipates being able to start construction at the end of the current school year.

However, the updates go beyond physical aspects, Parrish said. Every school in the district has gone through a live emergency practice this year, with staff working through a situation such as a bomb threat from the initial notification all the way through to reunification of parents and students at an off-location site.

Now, there are five off-location sites, Parrish said, up from just the convention center. At each one, the district has created a plan of how buses and parents would arrive in a situation where students need to be removed from school.

Schools also continue to do tabletop scenarios and monthly drills, Parrish said, and the district is in the process of putting together multiple site security plans and practices for schools that essentially share campuses such as Columbia Heights Elementary School and Cascade Middle School, or R.A Long High School and Monticello Middle School.

“There’s a lot going on in the world and we need to be ready for that,” Parrish said.

Board Vice President Jennifer Leach said she felt this was the most work the district had put into emergency preparedness in a long time, and “it’s wonderful.”

The meeting also was the first one with all the newly elected board members sworn in. Don Cox replaced former board member CJ Nickerson, and Crystal Moldenhauer kept her seat. Don Wiitala and Leach were re-elected board president and vice president, respectively.

The board heard a first reading of the district’s emergency policy, with changes to bring the policy in line with new state law related to additional required drills and elements of emergency planning.

An update to bid requirement policy and procedure was unanimously improved to bring the district in line with new state law. Changes include raising the threshold that requires a formal bidding process.

